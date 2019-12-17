Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Guaita earns third eToro Man of the Match from four games

17 December 2019

Vicente Guaita has been named eToro Man of the Match for the third time in four games after pulling off a string of saves against Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

Palace fans selected the shot stopper for Man of the Match to add to his accolades against Burnley, AFC Bournemouth and Watford. 

From the four matches, Guaita has conceded just once and yesterday made nine saves.

With 34% of fans' votes, he beat Wilfried Zaha (24%) and Max Meyer (18%) to being named Man of the Match.

You can view full highlights and post-match reaction of Palace's Brighton draw for free on Palace TV now. Either click here or 'Palace TV' in the app.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Hodgson explains extent of Riedewald, Cahill and Townsend injuries

17 December 2019

Speaking in his post-Brighton press conference after a "Wonderful, gutsy, resilient, determined performance with absolute character," Roy Hodgson explained the extent of recent injuries to several...

Read full article

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's Brighton clash now

17 December 2019

Crystal Palace fought their way back from a tough 0-1 scoreline at Selhurst Park to record a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a fierce Wilfried Zaha goal, and you can watch free highlights...

Read full article

First Team

Zaha reflects on 'big day' following point-earning goal

16 December 2019

Wilfried Zaha secured Crystal Palace a point this evening at Selhurst Park, netting a fierce goal which pulled the Eagles level after a tough 75 minutes of football.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Brighton clash

16 December 2019

After a difficult 70 minutes against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace pulled themselves from a goal down to secure a point thanks to an emphatic Wilfried Zaha finish - and you can vote...

Read full article

View more