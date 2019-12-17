Guaita earns third eToro Man of the Match from four games

Vicente Guaita has been named eToro Man of the Match for the third time in four games after pulling off a string of saves against Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

Palace fans selected the shot stopper for Man of the Match to add to his accolades against Burnley, AFC Bournemouth and Watford.

From the four matches, Guaita has conceded just once and yesterday made nine saves.

With 34% of fans' votes, he beat Wilfried Zaha (24%) and Max Meyer (18%) to being named Man of the Match.

You can view full highlights and post-match reaction of Palace's Brighton draw for free on Palace TV now. Either click here or 'Palace TV' in the app.