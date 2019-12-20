WATCH: Sakho & Benteke deliver donations to local food bank

Mamadou Sakho and Christian Benteke visited the Brixton & Norwood Food Bank on Tuesday, to deliver donations from club staff and players ahead of the festive season. The food bank is expecting to distribute up to 700 Christmas parcels to individuals and families in crisis this holiday.

The food bank is just four miles from Selhurst Park, and has recently expanded to act as a ‘hub’ for several food banks south of the river Thames. In this food bank alone, volunteers have fed nearly 7,000 people since April – providing three days of nutritionally-balanced emergency food, and also offering support for the crises that their visitors are facing.

The average weekly income of households needing emergency support is just £50 after paying rent, with one in five having no money coming in at all in the month before being referred for emergency food. According to the Trussell Trust, the main reasons for people needing emergency supplies are low benefit income, and delays or changes to benefits being paid.

This food bank, one of 1,200 in the Trussell Trust network, is not government nor council funded, and relies wholly on donations from the public.

Club staff were keen to support the charity having visited the centre back in May with members of the first team and Academy teams.

Watch Mamdou and Christian deliver donations in the Palace TV video below, and if you wish to donate, please do so by sending an SMS message using the instructions below.

Please text to donate to support the food bank’s work this Christmas and beyond:

TEXT dinner 5 to 70085 to donate £5

TEXT dinner 10 to 70085 to donate £10

Texts cost £5/£10 plus standard rate message

Supporters can also visit the food bank's website, or make donations in person at the site - St Margaret’s Church, Barcombe Ave, SW2 3BH. Opening times (variable over Christmas): Tues-Fri 10am-3pm, Sat 9-11am.