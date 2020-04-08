Skip to site footer
Palace fans' votes push Townsend to Premier League acclaim

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fans helped Andros Townsend to victory in a vote hosted by the Premier League asking supporters to choose their greatest first-time volley since the PL's inception in 1992.

When Townsend's inclusion in the poll was promoted on Crystal Palace's club channels, the winger was only 1% ahead of Paul Scholes' strike against Aston Villa from 2006. By the time voting closed, Townsend had stormed into a clear lead to finish the poll with 40% of votes - pushing Scholes' eye-catching effort down to 14%.

The 28-year-old was chosen, naturally, for his spectacular volley in Palace's triumph over Manchester City in December 2018 and can now add another accolade to his already swollen list of commendations for that remarkable strike.

READ NEXT: Meet Townsend-mad youngster, Ethan

