Kouyaté's advice to Junior Eagles wanting to follow in his footsteps

In every edition of the official Palace programme, first-team players provide advice for young fans on how to improve aspects of their game. However, this is not always based around technique.

When we caught up with Cheikhou Kouyaté upon his return from captaining his country to the Africa Cup of Nations final in the summer, we asked Kouyaté for the one piece of advice he’d give to Junior Eagles looking to follow in his footsteps.

Here’s what our Senegal international had to say: “Firstly, you need to listen when you’re younger: to your manager, coaches and older players. However, what I found is that you must trust yourself and your instincts. Because sometimes you have an idea but the senior players might be saying something different but there comes a time where you must just believe in yourself.

“This is very, very important. Because it is not easy to trust yourself but no one knows better than you what is best for you.”

