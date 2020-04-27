Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

The Palace Kitchen launched to support the NHS & families in need

2 Hours ago

A new initiative announced today sees Crystal Palace Football Club chefs creating healthy meals for frontline NHS staff, families and vulnerable people in south London, in a unique partnership with food surplus redistribution charity, City Harvest London, and the Palace for Life Foundation.

City Harvest 2.jpg

Beginning last week, club chefs are preparing and packaging up to 900 nutritious and nourishing meals a week in the kitchens at Selhurst Park, following the strictest hygiene and social distancing measures, which are then collected each day and distributed by City Harvest vans.

The food packages are being delivered to four key groups:

  • Frontline workers. NHS doctors, nurses and other staff are working relentlessly to save lives in this pandemic to eat whilst on breaks or when home after long shifts.
  • Elderly and vulnerable people forced to stay at home. Meals will be delivered to new and existing emergency aid organisations in the area to distribute accordingly.
  • Families facing food poverty. Meals are distributed to various local charities who will put food on the tables of hard-pressed families who need it most.
  • Homeless people. Many rough sleepers have been put in hotels and hostels around London, with no cooking or food storage facilities. City Harvest will distribute the club’s meals to partners running temporary hostels to ensure guests have regular meals.

City Harvest 3.jpg

The programme is being funded by the club and individual shareholders, covering all costs of purchasing fresh ingredients, preparing nutritious meals and safely packing and labelling them ready for collection and distribution. City Harvest London meanwhile are covering distribution costs. 

The service will continue for as long as possible and practical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Summers, chief executive of the Palace for Life Foundation, said: “We are delighted that the club has asked us to help deliver this initiative along with City Harvest to provide meals to heroic NHS staff working on the frontline and to the most vulnerable members of our communities. It is in keeping with the club’s mission to be a force for good in South London.”

City Harvest4.jpg

City Harvest CEO, Laura Winningham said “It’s wonderful to see people coming together to help their communities. We couldn’t be happier to work with Crystal Palace FC and the Palace for Life Foundation to ensure more meals are made available to those in such great need. We have a wide outreach in South London, this partnership makes a huge impact.”


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Club mourns passing of former employee Pete King

1 Hour ago

The club is saddened to learn of the passing of former employee, Pete King, aged 77.

Read full article

Club News

Joe Ledley reveals reason why he nearly didn't join Palace

26 April 2020

If Joe Ledley hadn’t turned his mobile phone off when he did, he wouldn’t have joined Crystal Palace on the deadline day of the 2014 January transfer window.

Read full article

Club News

Go behind the scenes of Palace's FA Cup semi-final triumph over Watford

24 April 2020

It's one of the most enjoyable afternoons in club history and it happened on this day four years ago: Crystal Palace booked their place in the FA Cup final with a thrilling victory over Watford at...

Read full article

Club News

Bright recounts 1990 FA Cup conversation with Ian Wright's mother

24 April 2020

Speaking in a live Q&A on Crystal Palace's Instagram to recount his memories of Palace's iconic 1990 FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, club legend Mark Bright recalled a back-and-forth conversation...

Read full article

View more