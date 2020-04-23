Skip to site footer
Showcase your Crystal Palace artefacts

With it now confirmed that Crystal Palace has existed since 1861, rather than forming in 1905 as originally first thought, another 40+ years of historical discovery on the famous red and blue have opened up.

Crystal Palace: The oldest professional football club in the world formed 1861

21 April 2020

From newspaper cut-outs to artefacts from the various events hosted at the Crystal Palace, the south London side has a rich and interesting history as the world’s oldest professional football club.

And now we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane and showcase your own Palace relics that you have collected over the years.

Whether it is the old Selhurst Park scoreboard that takes pride of place above your fireplace or a collection of pre-war programmes that are hidden away in the loft, we want to see all the fascinating and obscure red and blue artefacts that are out there.

Crystal Palace's first kit from 1861

21 April 2020

There are two ways you can send in photos of your objects from Palace’s yesteryear: either tweet the club’s official account using the hashtag #palaceintheattic or email: attic@cpfc.co.uk.

We will collate all entries and showcase them across our social media channels and website to inform, entertain and take pride in our club’s south London and proud history.


