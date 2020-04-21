Skip to site footer
Revealed: The club's first ever kit - from 1861

7 Hours ago

When the amateur Crystal Palace formed in 1861, they looked considerably different to the Premier League footballers we see on screen today.

Along with Victorian hairstyles and 19th-century moustaches, they are also thought to have worn light blue and white long-sleeved kits, as interpreted below.

1861 Kit.jpg

These colours are thought to be taken from the striking combination associated with the Crystal Palace itself which, when built in 1851 at Hyde Park, decorated its exterior. The bright frontage wasn't popular with everyone in Victorian times, however the Palace remained a light blue and white upon its move to south London - when the colours became better liked, described as 'happy' in one newspaper.

The first recorded description of Crystal Palace's football colours came from Charles Alcock's football annual: a "blue and white jersey with blue serge knickerbockers and stockings."

The unique pattern of the jersey was, in fact, common for the time - with teams wearing uneven 'quarters' and sleeves in opposing colours.

READ NEXT: Crystal Palace: The world's oldest professional association football club

With thanks to Peter Manning for the information used above. His book 'Palace at the Palace' can be purchased via Amazon


Related articles

Club News

Crystal Palace: The world's oldest professional association football club

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace is staking a claim to be recognised as the oldest league club in existence still playing professional football after new research found a direct connection to the team established in...

Read full article

Club News

How one of England’s most iconic sportsmen shaped Crystal Palace

1 Hour ago

There is a whole host of legendary names associated with Crystal Palace Football Club. From the nostalgic glory years of Malcolm Allison up to today’s talismanic Wilfried Zaha, figures associated with...

Read full article

Club News

Crystal Palace's first official handbook from the 1906/07 season

2 Hours ago

With clear lineage to the 1861 side set-up by the Crystal Palace Company, Crystal Palace Football Club can claim to be the world's oldest club still playing professionally.

Read full article

Club News

Find out Crystal Palace’s first recorded results from the 1860s

7 Hours ago

With the club making its claim to be the world's oldest club still playing professionally, find out how Crystal Palace fared in its most significant, earliest matches from the 1860s.

Read full article

