Ambrose: "I was aware Ben Amos was 10 to 12 yards out..."

4 Hours ago

It's not often you get to relive the same magical night twice but Palace fans were treated to the special 120 minutes at Old Trafford from 2011 again last night.

The game is often, quite rightly, remembered for Darren Ambrose's special opener on the night. Therefore, to fully complete that nostalgic trip from almost nine years ago, the former Palace midfielder jumped on a Zoom call with Palace TV's Chris Grierson. 

Ambrose is great on not only that night in Manchester, a game in which he was "just looking to make an impact" in when he came on. But also on his debut as a 17-year-old at Ipswich Town against Arsenal - a day in which the Gunners were crowned Premier League champions and the Tractor Boys were relegated to the Championship.

The fan favourite details his journey from East Anglia to south London, and reveals an interesting story regarding him being left out by Dougie Freedman for the United game and what him and Jermaine Easter got up to the day before the game.

Watch the full interview on YouTube below or on Palace TV by clicking here.

