Relive all 120 minutes of the Carling Cup win over Man United for free

Just now

In 2011 Crystal Palace pulled off a special moment at Old Trafford in the Carling Cup quarter-final, with a Glenn Murray goal in extra time securing a semi-final spot for the Eagles

The night is often remembered for Darren Ambrose's wonder strike from 35-yards. However, Ambrose’s recollection of the 90 minutes up in Manchester is not of his worldie, but of the performance that Wilfried Zaha put in. 

Here's what Ambrose said to Zaha in a recent Palace TV interview: “That was the time the world of football took notice of you. We all knew what you could do. Again, talking as a senior pro, I came away obviously scoring a goal, it was half decent. But I remember saying: ‘alright, I scored, we won, but wow!’ I think you ended three full-backs careers that night!"

You can now relive - or experience for the first time - Zaha's performance and Ambrose's goal, as the club will be broadcasting the full spectacle at 19:00 BST tonight (Wednesday 29th April).

It will be shown on Palace TV and the club's official Facebook and YouTube account - if choosing to watch via YouTube there will be an added chat functionality meaning that fans can talk amongst themselves as the action is unfolding in front of them.

If you've managed to keep it together after going through that game, then after the free watchalong has finished, head over to Palace TV where man of the moment, Ambrose, will talk through that game and everything else Palace with Chris Grierson.

