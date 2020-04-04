Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Scowcroft discusses journey from Saints hat-trick to Palace scout

3 Hours ago

What makes Crystal Palace Football Club special? There are plenty of answers. But for James Scowcroft it is the community. This is why, when the club began its initiative to phone all Season Ticket holders over the age of 70 after the coronavirus lockdown, Scowcroft was more than happy to make a few of Palace’s longest-serving fans’ days.

“Dougie Freedman asked a few of us to get involved as he had been doing the same,” Scowcroft reveals how he, a Crystal Palace scout, found out about the initiative in the first place. “To begin with, because I’m based in East Anglia, I was given names of supporters close by in case they needed any further assistance that I could’ve potentially provided.

James Scowcroft celebration.jpg

“I always found it interesting when I was at Palace as a player, because I divided my time between Suffolk and London, I’d find loads of fans would come up to me in Suffolk.

“That was similar to last week when I made the calls – amazing to see the support the club has nationwide.”

We laugh at the thought of unsuspecting fans picking up the phone to former player James Scowcroft. But Scowcroft reveals he rarely mentioned that on the other end of the line was the man with Crystal Palace’s 2008 Goal of the Season.

In fact, it was the fans’ stories that proved more interesting to Scowcroft: “As the week progressed, I picked up more phone numbers from people further afield,” Scowcroft highlights his and the club’s commitment to the cause. “I ended up speaking to someone who lives 50 miles north of Newcastle and yet goes to every game. Incredible.

“I then spoke to someone who used to be a scout at the club years ago and he actually discovered Terry Fenwick who went on to play for England. It was fascinating hearing his stories.”

James Scowcroft Chris Morgan.jpg

With a brief escape from the current situation the world finds itself in and the feelgood factor restored, we return to Scowcroft’s role as a scout at the club – after all, the Wikipedia wormhole states that he is still part of Ipswich Town’s Academy.

“Of course, I used to play with Dougie,” Scowcroft begins to detail his return back to Selhurst Park. “And over the years I’ve bumped in to him and always had great conversations about football.

“It was probably about a year ago that Dougie invited me on board and I jumped at the chance. It has been really, really good. Dougie is building an excellent team behind the scenes.

Club News

Dean Gordon talks Gareth Southgate, Crystal Palace, Terry Venables and Middlesbrough

1 April 2020

“A Sporting Director’s role is to build behind the scenes and build for the future and I think the club, going forward, looks really, really good. We’ve got an excellent Chairman in Steve Parish who is hands on and pushes the club as much as he possibly can.

James Scowcroft Clinton Morrison.jpg

“I’ve worked for two other Premier League clubs but they didn’t have the infrastructure we’ve got at Crystal Palace.”

With plenty of Scowcroft’s former teammates making up the setup at Palace across the Academy and scouting network, it’s no surprise to him that Freedman finds himself as one of the people leading this bright new future for Palace.

“He was an intelligent, forward-thinking player in the game and then he has gone on to be a manager so he has seen the game from many different angles – he is gold dust for Steve Parish to have that link and that sounding board to work with.”

James Scowcroft Colchester.jpg

With the south London market competitive in terms of nurturing and developing young talent, Scowcroft reveals his priorities of unearthing the next exciting prospects to bring to SE25 take him to Europe.

“I do a lot of stuff abroad – I’m mainly in France. I spend probably two weekends in a month going all over France. But I’ve also spent time in Italy watching the England Under-21s and visited Poland to watch the Under-19 tournament.”

Club News

When Crystal Palace beat Inter Milan in the 1971 Anglo-Italian Cup at the San Siro

2 April 2020

From caring Palace representative to keen-eyed Palace scout, we now discuss Scowcroft the former Palace forward.

“The move to Palace almost happened a year before it did,” he reveals. “Iain Dowie tried to sign me from Leicester City - it was going to happen and then it didn’t. It was a shame as I was up for coming.

“Nine months later, Peter Taylor got the job and I knew Peter quite well from his time as manager of England Under-21s.”

James Scowcroft Darren Purse.jpg

This time, Scowcroft completed the move, and things got off to a flyer: “I scored on my debut away at one of my former clubs Ipswich,” he recalls.

“Of course,” he stops us in our tracks as he knows what question is about to come. “I always celebrated for the team I was playing with – I wasn’t one of those to buy in to that politically correct nonsense.”

And neither was Peter Taylor, as clearly demonstrated by his post-match comments after Scowcroft scored a hat-trick against Southampton on the opening day of the 2007/08 season.

Here’s what our former manager said: "James does not score enough goals. We had a chat in pre-season, and I told him that. It is something he has to look at. He wants to join in the play all the time, but he has to learn to get closer to the box and closer to the goal.”

James Scowcroft header Southampton.jpg

Questioning how he would’ve taken it, Scowcroft totally understood and agreed with Taylor: “That’s Peter being honest. And most managers are.

“Most managers are very critical. That was the season I scored Goal of the Season at Wolves away and Neil Warnock was in charge then and he had a go at me after that game for something.”

Club News

Catching up with former Crystal Palace striker Ibra Sekajja

26 March 2020

We had to ask but the answer is: no - Scowcroft hasn’t mentioned anything to Wayne Hennessey about our current ‘keeper being in the Wolverhampton Wanderers net when Scowcroft unleashed his rocket of a 30-yarder to secure “probably my best goal of my career.”

Being at Palace for his finest goal, you have to wonder whether Scowcroft might have had some of his finest times, too, had the move materialised earlier in his career. It’s certainly something our former striker sometimes ponders: “I really enjoyed my time with the club and it was a shame it came towards the end of my career. It was a really, really good football club and it has only developed further when you look at how far it has grown since I was playing.”

Dougie Freedman building behind the scenes, former players like James Scowcroft scouring the globe for the next sparkling talent, it is safe to say that Palace’s trajectory is continuing upwards.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Crystal Palace’s little-known tribute to the Busby Babes' Munich tragedy

6 February 2020

St Francis Parish Church, Dudley, proudly houses a little-known tribute to one of football’s most talented characters.

Read full article

Club News

The incredible story of Palace’s first sent-off manager

26 October 2019

While great players embed themselves into football clubs’ history like stitches in the fabric of a timeline, not every one is properly remembered.

Read full article

Hospitality

Kiraly opens up on 'wonderful chapters' in 26-year career

7 January 2020

Read full article

Academy

Palace's strongest FA Youth Cup XI over time

16 January 2020

The above picture is a stark reminder of the impact Crystal Palace's youth teams have had on the club over the last 65 years.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

When Selhurst Park hosted England's grandest prank

1 April 2020

In its near-100 years of existence, Selhurst Park has hosted quite a collection of the weird and the wonderful.

Read full article

Club News

Former Palace youth team captain on Freedman, debut v Everton and Moses

21 March 2020

Moses Swaibu came to Palace at 16, captained the youth team and won individual accolades. The journey his career and life would take was never meant to happen. Here is part one of his story.

Read full article

Club News

Moses Swaibu on Neil Warnock, going to prison and more

22 March 2020

This is part two of Moses Swaibu’s story – if you haven’t read part one yet, in which the former Palace defender details his start to life with the club and pipping Victor Moses to a host of awards,...

Read full article

Club News

Former star reveals inside the life of a ‘70s footballer

31 March 2020

‘In lockdown,’ Alan Birchenall says via WhatsApp. ‘So any time around mid-afternoon would be fine to call. Birchy.’

Read full article

View more