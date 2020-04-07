Skip to site footer
Quizzes

How well do you remember the 1994/95 season?

7 Hours ago

One win in the final six Premier League games of the 1994/95 Premier League season proved costly for Palace, with the club relegated just three points from safety.

It was the Eagles' second instant relegation of four Premier League campaigns, but one that could've resulted in a Wembley run-out had the League Cup and FA Cup semi finals against Manchester United and Liverpool respectively gone differently.

That season Palace saw 12 different players find the back of the net in the league. Can you name them all? Clue: One of the answers is a former manager of the south Londoners. 

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.


