Play special Palace for Life Super Draw

In response to the Coronavirus crisis, we want to unite the Palace fanbase to help those in our community who need it most at this time.

That is why we are holding a virtual Palace for Life Super Draw whenever Palace home games would have taken place at Selhurst Park.

Proceeds from this Saturday’s draw, when we were due to take on Burnley in the Premier League, will go to the Norwood and Brixton Foodbank – instead of the club’s charity.

Typically, proceeds from the Super Draw support Palace for Life projects with young people in south London. However at this time we want to support one of the frontline services supporting those in desperate need.

The club has been supporting the local food bank for the past year, with first-team and Academy players volunteering in the warehouse and helping to organise food, as well as promotional support for the cause. Extra funds will mean they can continue their vital work, including operating a delivery-only service at this time of national emergency.

The Super Draw will take place virtually, with fans encouraged to sign up to play online.

Entry is open now and costs £2, with supporters standing the chance of winning a cash prize of £1,000, as well as some amazing Palace prizes as a thank you for your support.

The draw will take place on Saturday 4th April with winners announced at 3.45pm!

You could win:

£1,000 cash jackpot

Personal video message from a Palace player

Signed Mamadou Sakho shirt

whilst helping our local food bank.

What do I need to do? If you already play online, you will automatically be entered into the draw. If you haven’t played online before but would like to get involved and live in the United Kingdon then sign up now, HERE.