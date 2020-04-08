Skip to site footer
Quiz: Test your 1997/98 Palace Premier League knowledge

2 Hours ago

The 1997/98 season was not a free-scoring one for Crystal Palace, with the Eagles notching just 37 goals from 38 games.

But that said, Palace shared the spoils across the squad - with 13 different goalscorers netting throughout the Premier League campaign.

The Eagles' frustrations in front of goal would see them relegated with three games to spare during a turbulent spell in the club's history.

Below, you can test your knowledge from that campaign and see how many of the 13 goalscorers you can name from the league in 1997/98. 

You've got four minutes - good luck!

