Quizzes

Do you know which Palace players have the most PL assists?

9 Hours ago

With scorers always earning recognition, the player before the goal can sometimes go unnoticed.

While it's easy to remember a player by their goalscoring record or even a match by its goalscorers, it's far harder to do the same with assists.

So, we've listed the Eagles with the most Premier League Palace assists for you to rack your brain and test your red and blue knowledge on the finer details.

Good luck...

TRY NEXT: How many of Palace's top Premier League appearance makers can you name?

