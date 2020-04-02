Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Quizzes

Quiz: How many of the starting XI from Julian Speroni's debut can you name?

Just now

Whether it's your lunchbreak or an end of the day wind-down, it's time for your latest daily quiz, and today's will test your knowledge on a recent club icon.

Julian Speroni went on to make 405 appearances for Crystal Palace after kicking-off his competitive career in SE25 against Everton.

Against the script, the 2004 Premier League clash saw Palace lose 3-1 to the Toffees, so it wasn't the ideal debut for Palace's record-breaking 'keeper.

You've already got one name from the teamsheet that day, but can you recall the other 10 players who lined-up alongside Speroni back in '04? You've got four minutes to list them all!

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.

TRY NEXT: Quiz: Can you name the XI from AJ's Palace debut?

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Club News

Dean Gordon: "They all counted for Shearer and Lineker so why not me?!”

14 Hours ago

“It was funny,” Dean Gordon begins to detail how Crystal Palace brought the lad - who went to school in Thornton Heath and grew up in Norbury - across from White Hart Lane.

Read full article

Foundation

Play special Palace for Life Super Draw

14 Hours ago

In response to the Coronavirus crisis, we want to unite the Palace fanbase to help those in our community who need it most at this time.

Read full article

Club News

When Selhurst Park hosted England's grandest prank

18 Hours ago

In its near-100 years of existence, Selhurst Park has hosted quite a collection of the weird and the wonderful.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name the starting XI from James McArthur's Palace debut?

22 Hours ago

Everyone is now clued up on capital cities, which film Steven Spielberg won his first Best Director award for and World Cup winners throughout the years.

Read full article

More Quizzes

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name the starting XI from James McArthur's Palace debut?

22 Hours ago

Everyone is now clued up on capital cities, which film Steven Spielberg won his first Best Director award for and World Cup winners throughout the years.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Do you know the starting XI from Darren Ambrose's Palace debut?

31 March 2020

Fire up the group video call and close that obscure Wikipedia tab: we've got your daily quiz sorted.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name the XI from AJ's Palace debut?

30 March 2020

When Palace TV’s Chris Grierson asked Wilfried Zaha during last Friday’s Q&A live on Instagram to name the starting XI from his debut against Cardiff City, the Eagles icon – as was to be expected...

Read full article

Quizzes

QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League Palace player from 2019?

31 December 2019

As Crystal Palace finished their draw with Southampton last Saturday, they ended another calendar year of top flight football with 27 players having represented them in the Premier League.

Read full article

View more