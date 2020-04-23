Skip to site footer
Watch: Relive Benteke's brilliant brace at Anfield

5 Hours ago

Christian Benteke's debut season with Crystal Palace saw the striker find the back of the net 15 times in the Premier League; a superb start to life in the famous red and blue.

Two of the 15 strikes arrived on a beautiful afternoon in April on this day two years ago at Anfield - the footballing narrative was written, with Benteke's brace securing the three points for then-manager Sam Allardyce's Eagles, less than a year after Liverpool had sold Benteke to the south Londoners.

You can now enjoy extended highlights of that terrific 2-1 win in the Twitter video below - Yohan Cabaye's assist for Benteke's first just gets better and better.


