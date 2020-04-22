Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Tour to Queensland postponed

1 Hour ago

It is with immense disappointment that we must confirm that the club’s participation in the EVA Air Queensland Champions Cup in Queensland, Australia, scheduled for July 2020 has been postponed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent uncertainty surrounding the culmination of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: “Firstly, the thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club are with everyone affected by this terrible virus here in England, in Australia and around the world. Football is of course of secondary importance at this time of global crisis.

“It is bitterly disappointing not to be able to make the club’s landmark trip to Queensland this July for everyone here at the club, but especially so for our supporters in Australia who have been so excited since the recent announcement of our planned trip. We will do everything we possibly can to try to rearrange the tour for 2021, once things become clear with the Premier League schedule for the remainder of this season, and next year’s provisional timings, too.”

Supporters who purchased tickets are encouraged to retain their ticket as they will be valid for rescheduled dates. If supporters find they are unable to attend the new dates when they are announced, they should click here to apply for a refund.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Crystal Palace: The world's oldest professional association football club

12 Hours ago

Crystal Palace is staking a claim to be recognised as the oldest league club in existence still playing professional football after new research found a direct connection to the team established in...

Read full article

Club News

Everything you might have missed from Palace's 1861 claim

12 Hours ago

Crystal Palace has outlined its claim as the world's oldest football club still playing professionally after comprehensive evidence uncovered links between the professional side from 1905 and the...

Read full article

Club News

How one of England’s most iconic sportsmen shaped Crystal Palace

14 Hours ago

There is a whole host of legendary names associated with Crystal Palace Football Club. From the nostalgic glory years of Malcolm Allison up to today’s talismanic Wilfried Zaha, figures associated with...

Read full article

Club News

Crystal Palace's first official handbook from the 1906/07 season

15 Hours ago

With clear lineage to the 1861 side set-up by the Crystal Palace Company, Crystal Palace Football Club can claim to be the world's oldest club still playing professionally.

Read full article

View more