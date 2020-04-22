Tour to Queensland postponed

It is with immense disappointment that we must confirm that the club’s participation in the EVA Air Queensland Champions Cup in Queensland, Australia, scheduled for July 2020 has been postponed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent uncertainty surrounding the culmination of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: “Firstly, the thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club are with everyone affected by this terrible virus here in England, in Australia and around the world. Football is of course of secondary importance at this time of global crisis.

“It is bitterly disappointing not to be able to make the club’s landmark trip to Queensland this July for everyone here at the club, but especially so for our supporters in Australia who have been so excited since the recent announcement of our planned trip. We will do everything we possibly can to try to rearrange the tour for 2021, once things become clear with the Premier League schedule for the remainder of this season, and next year’s provisional timings, too.”

Supporters who purchased tickets are encouraged to retain their ticket as they will be valid for rescheduled dates. If supporters find they are unable to attend the new dates when they are announced, they should click here to apply for a refund.