Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Events

Relive every second of the 1990 FA Cup semi-final in free watchalong

1 Hour ago

Last week marked 30 years since one of Crystal Palace's finest moments: the extra time victory over Liverpool in the 1990 FA Cup semi-final.

Going into the game, a few months after the same Reds side fired in nine without reply past the Eagles in the league - and with Liverpool eyeing a Double - Palace were not expected to reach their first ever FA Cup final.

But they did. And in style.

Every Palace fan of a certain age will have their own nostaglic moments they've rewatched in their head over the years. But perhaps you have misremembered who setup Alan Pardew's dramatic winner? Or maybe you've forgotten just how impressive John Pemberton’s charging dash down the right was. Well now is the chance to put all that right.

You can now relive - or experience for the first time - exactly how the seven-goal thriller played out, as the club will be broadcasting the full 90 minutes and extra time at 12:00 BST tomorrow (Saturday 18th April).

It will be shown on Palace TV and the club's official YouTube account - if choosing to watch via YouTube there will be an added chat functionality meaning that fans can talk amongst themselves as the action is unfolding in front of them.

If you've managed to keep it together after going through that game, then after the free watchalong has finished, Palace TV's Chris Grierson will be hosting a live video chat with Mark Bright on the club's official Instagram account at 15:00 BST to talk through his recollections from that famous day.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Houghton's inside story on 'hell of a game' 1990 FA Cup semi-final

8 April 2020

Eighty players “aged five to 65” charge across a colossal ash pitch in Castlemilk, Glasgow, as a 10-year-old Ray Houghton ducks and dances his way through a crash of football-obsessed legs.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Relive the seven-goal semi-final thriller

8 April 2020

Today is the day of one of Crystal Palace's finest moments: the 4-3 semi-final victory over Liverpool in the 1989/90 FA Cup campaign.

Read full article

Events

Events

Beer Festival cancelled

31 March 2020

It is with immense disappointment that we must confirm the 10th Annual Beer Festival, which was due to take place on 23 May at Selhurst Park, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full article

Events

Celebrate St Patrick's Day with Beer Festival offer

13 March 2020

To celebrate St Patrick's Day 2020, we're offering a free admission to the 10th annual Beer Festival: with tickets on sale at buy three get one free exclusively until Tuesday, 17th March.

Read full article

Events

Roberto Forzoni: The man who revolutionised Palace’s changing room

11 March 2020

Razor Ruddock, in Spain, by a swimming pool, having a playing card pulled from behind his ear by a member of the Magic Circle. It’s a peculiar image.

Read full article

Events

Range of local and national breweries confirmed for Beer Fest 2020

11 March 2020

The 10th annual Crystal Palace Beer Festival is fast approaching, and things are gearing up behind the scenes in preparation for the big day – 23rd May.

Read full article

View more