Relive every second of the 1990 FA Cup semi-final in free watchalong

Last week marked 30 years since one of Crystal Palace's finest moments: the extra time victory over Liverpool in the 1990 FA Cup semi-final.

Going into the game, a few months after the same Reds side fired in nine without reply past the Eagles in the league - and with Liverpool eyeing a Double - Palace were not expected to reach their first ever FA Cup final.

But they did. And in style.

Every Palace fan of a certain age will have their own nostaglic moments they've rewatched in their head over the years. But perhaps you have misremembered who setup Alan Pardew's dramatic winner? Or maybe you've forgotten just how impressive John Pemberton’s charging dash down the right was. Well now is the chance to put all that right.

You can now relive - or experience for the first time - exactly how the seven-goal thriller played out, as the club will be broadcasting the full 90 minutes and extra time at 12:00 BST tomorrow (Saturday 18th April).

It will be shown on Palace TV and the club's official YouTube account - if choosing to watch via YouTube there will be an added chat functionality meaning that fans can talk amongst themselves as the action is unfolding in front of them.

If you've managed to keep it together after going through that game, then after the free watchalong has finished, Palace TV's Chris Grierson will be hosting a live video chat with Mark Bright on the club's official Instagram account at 15:00 BST to talk through his recollections from that famous day.