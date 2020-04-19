Hennessey offers goalkeeping advice to aspiring youngsters

In every edition of the official Palace programme, first-team players provide advice for young fans on how to improve their football in the specific area of the game they're skilled at.

Now in his sixth year with the club, Wayne Hennessey knows all there is to know about being between the sticks for the Eagles. Therefore, we asked the Wales international for his advice for youngsters wanting to fine tune their goal kicks.

“It’s just training, training, training; repetition was massive for me.

“As soon as I was home from school I was straight out on the field with four footballs and I’d aim for certain things with my kicks.

“But the swing is so important; if you master the technique via repetition then you end up learning what works for you.

“When I was young I looked up to someone like Shay Given but he’d have his own technique, so I worked on my own technique and that’s what you’ve got to do.”

You can download the official Palace programme for every home matchday online by heading to our Issuu account - which you can find here.