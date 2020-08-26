Skip to site footer
Barry Pierce: 1934-2020

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to learn of the death of former player, Barry Pierce.

Barry passed away earlier this month at the family home aged 85.

His career began in the north of England - first with Everton and then Stockport County, before Crystal Palace signed him from Cornwall-based Truro City in 1955. An inside forward, Barry scored 27 times from 93 appearances for the Glaziers until he joined Millwall in 1959.

During his stint with Palace, Barry scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup against Brentford in 1956, leading the club to a 3-2 victory.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to express their condolences to Barry's friends and family.


