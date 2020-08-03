Skip to site footer
Palace Women secure Champions League-experienced midfielder, Coral-Jade Haines

6 Hours ago

Palace Women have secured the services Coral-Jade Haines, with the midfielder – who can also play as a striker – arriving from Women’s Super League (WSL) side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Haines arrives with a wealth of top-level experience having made her WSL debut for Birmingham City at 16-years-old. Furthermore, during her five years with the Blues, Haines featured in the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Leigh Nicol signs for Palace Women plus Andria Georgia, Ashleigh Goddard and Bianca Baptiste sign new deals

28 July 2020

Upon signing after three seasons with Spurs, Haines said: “The club has the drive and tools to do well in the Championship this year.

“The coaches have implemented a learning environment - their attention to the technical detail is the best I have experienced for a long time. I’ve learnt a few things already and I can’t wait to add more to my game and hopefully help the club have a successful year.”

Haines’ arrival from the top-flight of English football adds yet more experience to the exciting squad manager Dean Davenport is building. After securing the former England Under-23 international, Davenport said: “At just 24, it is remarkable the amount of experience Coral-Jade already has and arriving with Champions League appearances under her belt will inspire the squad with similar aspirations.

“The early signs in training are good; she has slotted in well. Her versatility in midfield and up top will be hugely beneficial to us.”

