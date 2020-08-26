Skip to site footer
20/21 kits in store this weekend

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s recently released 2020/21 kits are available to buy in person from this Saturday (29th August) and online now – giving you the chance to get your hands on the stylish new designs before the season begins.

The symmetrical styles for the red and blue home, white away and black third kit are fully stocked up and on sale via the online Club Shop or in our stores at Selhurst Park, Bromley and Croydon.

You can find further details about these stores below.

For supporters who pre-ordered their kits, deliveries are being dispatched now – and all orders placed in the UK will be received by the weekend.

Buy online now or get down to our stores from 9am on Saturday!

Club Shops

Croydon Centrale: 10am-6pm (Mon-Sat), 11am-5pm (Sun)

Bromley Glades: 10am-6pm (Mon-Sat), 11am-5pm (Sun)

Selhurst: 9am-5:30pm (Mon-Sat), Closed (Sun)

Please note, safety measures are in place at our Club Shops and customers may be required to queue outside during busier periods.

Kit 20-21 on sale.jpg


