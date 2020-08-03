Crystal Palace announces shirt sponsorship with W88

Crystal Palace F.C. has today announced a sponsorship deal with leading global online gaming brand, W88, who will become the club's new shirt sponsor for the 2020/21 season.

The W88 logo will feature on the front of the club’s Premier League PUMA adult home, away and third shirts. W88 is a fast-growing brand in the gaming industry with a strong presence in Asia and offers a selection of sports betting, live dealer casino, poker, slots and lottery games.

W88 joins an exclusive group of global brands who are working with the club in an expanding program of innovative commercial relationships and more partnerships are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Steve Parish, Crystal Palace F.C. Chairman, said: "We are delighted to welcome W88 as a new Principal Partner and shirt sponsor for the 2020/21 season. As the club begins a record eighth successive season in the Premier League, the most-watched league in the world, our international fanbase continues to grow.

"We share a common ambition to further extend our international footprint and we look forward to working in partnership with W88."

Hilly Ehrlich, W88 Business Development Manager, said:

"We are delighted to be working with Crystal Palace, a club with a rich history in south London spanning more than a century.

"Apart from working closely with the club's management and players, we are also excited and looking forward to engaging with Palace fans, both in England and around the world, for a successful partnership. W88 has a global footprint and is a brand which represents integrity, trust and excellence."

Crystal Palace F.C is committed to encouraging its supporters to gamble safely and in 2018 was the first Premier League club to agree a partnership with the charity, GambleAware, teaming up to produce advertisements and promotion materials at Selhurst Park to raise awareness of the risks of gambling.

The new Crystal Palace 2020/21 kit will be revealed in August, at which time it will be made available for pre-order.

