Crystal Palace release all three kits for 2020/21

Crystal Palace have released their home, away and third kit for the 2020/21 season, with the PUMA designs available to pre-order now.

Modelled at Selhurst Park by Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke, Luka Milivojevic, Tyrick Mitchell, Jairo Riedewald, Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward, as well as new signing Nathan Ferguson showing off the home strip, the three eye-catching kits follow a symmetrical design pattern for the first time since the promotion campaign of 2012/13.

The design and colour scheme follows a shared pattern, as the club and its supporters proudly state 'These Colours Unite Us All'.

The style sees red or blue arrows rise up to the chest, with the primary kit colour across the majority of the shirt, shorts and socks. Sticking with the core colours of 2019/20, the home shirt is red and blue with the away being white and the third kit black this season.

Discussing the newly released designs, Chairman Steve Parish said: "I was immediately inspired when I saw the concept from a supporter who had shared designs on Instagram, with perfect synergy across all the kits for the upcoming season. Working closely with PUMA and our design team at Crystal Palace, we believed these were the designs we had to bring to life, and I’m proud to say we’ve done so.

"We haven’t produced a shared design across shirts since our memorable promotion season in 2012/13, and there is no better campaign to honour in our eighth consecutive season in the Premier League.

"I fully believe these kits are bold and eye-catching enough to captivate both current supporters and new ones – wherever they may be – and I look forward to seeing the team wear them throughout the upcoming Premier League campaign."

These PUMA kits will be worn from the first-team through the Academy and by the Women’s team too, with new sponsor W88 on first-team and Under-23 shirts.

All three of these stylish new kits are available to pre-order through the online Club Shop, meaning you’ll receive your 2020/21 shirt before they go on general sale at the end of August. To pre-order, click here now.

To view each of these kits in full detail, click on the different galleries below.

Pricing

Home, away and third kit Price Shirt £50 Shirt pro-fit £50 Shirt women £50 Shirt youth £40 Kit baby £40 Kit infant £40 Shorts £25 Shorts youth £20 Socks £14 Socks youth £11

Goalkeeper home and away Price Shirt £55 Shirt youth £45 Shorts £25 Shorts youth £20 Socks £14 Socks youth £11

