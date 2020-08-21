Under-23s confirm third pre-season friendly v London Isthmian League opponents

Crystal Palace Under-23s will face Isthmian League side Kingstonian in a pre-season friendly this Saturday (22nd).

The Development squad will kick-off at 14:00 in south-west London as they hope to build on their impressive 3-0 victory over Tonbridge Angels earlier this week.

The game will be played behind closed doors and not broadcast live, however cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app will be sharing a match report shortly after the final whistle and Palace TV will post key match action.

Image: Wesley Filtness