Under-23s confirm third pre-season friendly v London Isthmian League opponents

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s will face Isthmian League side Kingstonian in a pre-season friendly this Saturday (22nd).

The Development squad will kick-off at 14:00 in south-west London as they hope to build on their impressive 3-0 victory over Tonbridge Angels earlier this week.

The game will be played behind closed doors and not broadcast live, however cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app will be sharing a match report shortly after the final whistle and Palace TV will post key match action.

READ NEXT: U23s Report: Triple hit for teens' triumph over Tonbridge

Image: Wesley Filtness

Palace APP banner.jpg


U23s team news: Banks earns second start to kick-off v Tonbridge Angels

18 August 2020

A Crystal Palace Under-23s XI kicks-off against Tonbridge Angels this evening at 19:15, with January signing Scott Banks earning a starting berth against the National League outfit.

Read full article

Palace U23s show promise in narrow defeat to League Two's Crawley Town

15 August 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s were edged out 2-1 against an experienced League Two Crawley Town side, with the Eagles initially taking the lead at the People’s Pension Stadium.

Read full article

A Palace Under-23 XI to face Tonbridge Angels in pre-season

8 August 2020

A Crystal Palace Under-23 XI will face Tonbridge Angels at the Longmead stadium tonight, in the Development side's second pre-season game.

Read full article

A Palace Under-23s XI to face Crawley Town in pre-season friendly

5 August 2020

Crystal Palace’s Under-23 team will take their first steps towards returning to competitive league action with a behind closed doors pre-season friendly against League Two outfit Crawley Town on...

Read full article

