Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Fixture News

Manchester United v Palace kick-off moved for TV

3 Hours ago

Kick-off for Crystal Palace's game away to Manchester United has been moved to be shown on TV, the only Palace match of the opening TV fixtures schedule to be affected.

The Eagles' second game of the 20/21 season will now take place at 17:30 BST on the same day - Saturday, 19th September.

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The clash at Old Trafford will see Palace try to replicate their heroics of over a year ago, when Roy Hodgson's men won away to the Red Devils in the first league match since 1989.

For the rest of Palace's fixtures, click here now. And to sync them directly to your personal calendar to receive fixture updates automatically, click here instead!

READ NEXT: Eberechi Eze signs five-year deal with Crystal Palace

Calendar fixtures banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Fixture News

Fixture News

Crystal Palace fixtures for 2020/21 released

20 August 2020

Crystal Palace's full fixture schedule for the 2020/21 Premier League season has been released, with the Eagles kick-starting their campaign against Southampton at Selhurst Park on September 12th.

Read full article

Fixture News

Sync Palace's 20/21 fixtures direct to your calendar

20 August 2020

Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures have been released for the 2020/21 season, with all 38 games scheduled between September 12th and May 23rd.

Read full article

Fixture News

Palace add three more pre-season friendlies to fixture list

19 August 2020

Crystal Palace have added three further fixtures to the club’s pre-season schedule, with games against Oxford United, Charlton Athletic and Millwall all scheduled in before Brøndby IF arrive at...

Read full article

Fixture News

When Crystal Palace and Premier League fixtures will be released

5 August 2020

The Premier League has today confirmed that fixtures for the 2020/21 season will be released at 9am BST today (Thursday, 20th August).

Read full article

View more