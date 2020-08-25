Skip to site footer
Pre Season

Schlupp partners Ayew up top in 4-4-2 v Oxford United

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's pre-season campaign starts tonight against Oxford United, a day short of being exactly one month since the Eagles' 2019/20 Premier League campaign ended.

Nine players from the lineup against Tottenham Hotspur back in July start tonight against our League One opponents. 

Stephen Henderson and Jaïro Riedewald are the two changes from the final day XI, with Vicente Guaita not in the matchday squad and Development left-back, Tyrick Mitchell, on the bench. 

Pre Season

Crystal Palace's pre-season friendlies record - including 13-1 v GAK

12 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend will flank either side of Palace's two central midfielders, James McArthur and Jame McCarthy. Whilst at the back, Cheikhou Kouyaté again starts in the position he plays in at international level for Senegal: centre-back.

You can follow all the action in Roy Hodgson's side's first match action of the '20/21 campaign for free on Palace TV.

To watch it live with analysis and commentary from club legend Mark Bright, supporters must sign-up or log-in to their Palace Account by clicking here and then head to Palace TV shortly before kick-off. 

Alternatively, download the free Palace app and watch the game live from that - just log-in once!

Palace: Henderson, Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Riedewald, Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew, Schlupp.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Mitchell, Meyer, Woods, Jach, Malachi Boateng, Inniss, Kirby, Gordon, Pierrick.

Oxford United: Stevens, Long, Moore, Atkinson, Ruffels, McGuane, Gorrin, Brannagan, Foroe, Taylor, Cooper.

Subs: Eastwood, Clare, Dickie, Hall, Sykes, Forde, Mousinho, Henry, Agyei, Hanson, Napa, Asonganyi, Osei Yaw, Jones, Lofthouse.

Pre Season

Pre Season

Hodgson pleased to end Oxford win with eight Academy products on the pitch

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was in good spirits when reflecting on the 2-1 victory over Oxford United, with the Eagles eventually finding the back of the net in the second-half after several missed opportunities in...

Read full article

Pre Season

McArthur talks through win over the U's

7 Hours ago

James McArthur's goal handed Crystal Palace the 2-1 victory over Oxford United, and capped off an entertaining six minutes in which the Eagles missed a penalty and levelled up the tie.

Read full article

Pre Season

A 13-1 victory and unbeaten start: Palace’s pre-season record

12 Hours ago

Crystal Palace kick-off their pre-season fixture schedule today against Oxford United, hoping to build on an unbeaten start to such friendlies in their most recent Premier League spell.

Read full article

Pre Season

Palace to welcome Brøndby IF for pre-season friendly

17 August 2020

Crystal Palace will welcome Danish top-tier side Brøndby IF to Selhurst Park on Saturday 5th September for 15:00 BST kick-off, in a match that will be played behind-closed-doors.

Read full article

