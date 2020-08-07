Skip to site footer
Palace Women start 2020/21 with two London derbies

7 Hours ago

September 6th will see Crystal Palace Women return to a sense of normality, with the Eagles kicking off their 2020/21 Championship campaign at 2pm on Sunday 6th September away to Charlton Athletic.

Last season, Dean Davenport’s side faced the Addicks once, with the coronavirus-enforced end to the campaign coming just days before Palace were due to make the trip to Charlton’s ground, Oakwood.

Coral-Jade Haines signs for Crystal Palace Women from Tottenham Hotspur

3 August 2020

Furthermore, Leigh Nicol could very well make her debut for the south Londoners against Charlton, the club the Eagles signed the former Scotland Under-23s international from last month.

It is back-to-back London derbies for Palace, with London City Lionesses being welcomed to Hayes Lane on Saturday 12th September, for a 7pm kick-off. It promises to be a blockbuster return to Bromley for Davenport’s side with six new additions to the squad already made this summer, with plenty of Women’s Super League and Champions League experience amongst them.

The full fixture list for Palace Women will be announced soon. Download the Crystal Palace app to keep up to date with news across the whole club.

Palace APP banner.jpg


