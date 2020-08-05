Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Palace's PUMA training wear launched for 20/21

Just now

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Crystal Palace have launched their eye-catching training wear ahead of the 2020/21 season, with recent signing Nathan Ferguson modelling the first items from the newly revealed PUMA designs.

The striking new kit will be worn from the first-team through to the Academy and by the Women’s team across the 2020/21 season, with Palace adopting a bold new colour.

You can get your hands on this stylish range now – with the brand new kit in stock in our online Club Shop. Kick-start the 20/21 season and check them out here!

Perfect for the pitch, terraces and street, you can also buy a selection of t-shirts, jackets and jumpers in both the sky blue modelled Ferguson and in navy. All of this and more can be viewed now through the Club Shop.

View the full training wear here!

Please note, this range will be available in person from the Bromley, Croydon and Selhurst Park Club Shops from 9am on Thursday, 6th August.

Training wear Ferguson banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Crystal Palace face masks back on sale

31 July 2020

Want to do your bit for the world during these difficult COVID-19 times? And at the same time do you want to sport the famous Palace colours? Then purchase a Crystal Palace face mask.

Read full article

Club News

Spin the wheel for exclusive discounts in the Palace Club Shop!

20 July 2020

Over the next 10 weeks, we’re offering fans the chance enjoy great deals in the Crystal Palace Club Shop, simply by spinning our retail wheel and seeing what products they can save on!

Read full article

Club News

Design your own Selhurst Park at home for season run-in

13 June 2020

With nine games of the season left, Crystal Palace supporters far and wide will be united in watching the Eagles from home in the coming months, with four games set to be played at Selhurst Park...

Read full article

Club News

Father's Day gift ideas for your Crystal Palace-supporting dad

4 June 2020

Plan the perfect Father's Day in plenty of time despite the COVID-19 lockdown with our red and blue gifts that will have your dad feeling like he is ambling up Holmesdale Road for a matchday.

Read full article

Training

Training

Gallery: Season's final preparations underway pre-Spurs

23 July 2020

Crystal Palace are gearing up for their final test of the protracted 2019/20 season: facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Eagles in action before Villa trip

10 July 2020

The Crystal Palace squad made yet another quick turnaround after their clash with Chelsea midweek, as they now prepare to take on Aston Villa.

Read full article

Training

Watch Benteke and Kelly train pre-Leicester

3 July 2020

Roy Hodgson confirmed that Christian Benteke is fit to face Leicester City at the King Power stadium and that Martin Kelly is "making great strides" in his recovery, and you can see the pair in action...

Read full article

Training

Eagles straight back in action ahead of Liverpool clash

23 June 2020

After returning to Premier League action, Crystal Palace faced the first of several quick turnarounds, getting back to training immediately after taking on AFC Bournemouth.

Read full article

View more