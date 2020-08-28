Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Eze scores 3 goals in 20 seconds in first Palace training session

2 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Crystal Palace's training stepped up in intensity this week, following the Eagles' 2-1 win over Oxford United, and the lads were joined by new signing Eberechi Eze at the end of the week.

First Team

What Roy Hodgson said after Eberechi Eze signed for Crystal Palace

5 Hours ago

At the end of the players' second week back in training, Palace prepared to take on Charlton Athletic in their next pre-season friendly - and were also joined by several of the club's promising young south Londoners such as John-Kymani Gordon and Malachi Boateng.

And, on Friday, Eze started alongside them, beginning his first training session as a Palace player and meeting his new teammates.

The 22-year-old attacker got off to a flying start, too, netting three goals in the space of 20 seconds, which you can see in the video below.

And in the gallery above, see how the wider session went and how Eze settled in on the Beckenham turf.

Speaking to cpfc.co.uk at the end of last season, assistant manager Ray Lewington explained what changes at this stage of pre-season training: "Roy [Hodgson] and I do talk to each other prior to going into a season but basically, the first few days are left to the fitness guys. We go in and let the fitness guys take the first few days so they get a base. We don’t just go in and hit them with tactical stuff.

"We leave the balls out of it to an extent for the first three-four days. We get a little bit of fitness into their legs and then start introducing balls, which is usually not really important stuff - it’s just getting used to kicking a ball again. And then in that second week we start introducing the tactical side of the game."

The Eagles kick-off against Charlton at 14:00 BST (Saturday, 29th August) - and you can grab a pass to watch it live from 10am. Find more details here!

READ NEXT: Eze reveals how Bolasie and Zaha inspired him

Kit 20-21 Eze.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

'Assembling the jigsaw' - what Hodgson said after Eze signed

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson expressed his satisfaction at the club signing Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers on a five-year deal, explaining that they are "assembling the pieces of our...

Read full article

Club News

Eze's price and position in Palace squad confirmed by Fantasy Premier League

6 Hours ago

Fantasy Premier League is live and ready for the 2020/21 season, so it's time to pick your team and prepare for 38 more gameweeks to put your knowledge to the test.

Read full article

Pre Season

Could Eze feature and how to watch Palace v Charlton LIVE tomorrow

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face Charlton Athletic tomorrow (Saturday, 29th August at 14:00 BST) in their second pre-season friendly, and all eyes will be on whether today's signing Eberechi Eze receives a spot...

Read full article

First Team

Eberechi Eze signs five-year deal with Crystal Palace

11 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has signed a five-year contract with Crystal Palace F.C., becoming the club’s second arrival of the summer 2020 transfer window.

Read full article

Read Next

Fixture News

Manchester United v Palace kick-off moved for TV

3 Hours ago

Kick-off for Crystal Palace's game away to Manchester United has been moved to be shown on TV, the only Palace match of the opening TV fixtures schedule to be affected.

Read full article

First Team

'Assembling the jigsaw' - what Hodgson said after Eze signed

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson expressed his satisfaction at the club signing Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers on a five-year deal, explaining that they are "assembling the pieces of our...

Read full article

Club News

Eze's price and position in Palace squad confirmed by Fantasy Premier League

6 Hours ago

Fantasy Premier League is live and ready for the 2020/21 season, so it's time to pick your team and prepare for 38 more gameweeks to put your knowledge to the test.

Read full article

Pre Season

Could Eze feature and how to watch Palace v Charlton LIVE tomorrow

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face Charlton Athletic tomorrow (Saturday, 29th August at 14:00 BST) in their second pre-season friendly, and all eyes will be on whether today's signing Eberechi Eze receives a spot...

Read full article

View more