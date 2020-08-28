Skip to site footer
Eberechi Eze signs five-year deal with Crystal Palace

2 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has signed a five-year contract with Crystal Palace F.C., becoming the club’s second arrival of the summer 2020 transfer window.

South London born Eze, 22, has risen through the ranks at Queens Park Rangers after joining them in 2016. An FA Cup debut followed in January 2017 and later that year, Eze made 22 appearances in a half-season loan to Wycombe Wanderers.

Then still a teenager, the attack-minded youngster played a key role in the Chairboys’ promotion to League One that season, scoring five goals - including a brace against Cambridge United.

First Team

Eberechi Eze's first interview as a Crystal Palace signing on Zaha and Bolasie

2 Hours ago

On his return to QPR, Eze established himself as a regular first-team player, being awarded the No.10 shirt and a three-year contract in 2018. He leaves the Hoops with 20 goals from 112 senior games, collecting Supporters’ Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Junior Hoops Player of the Year last season as well as being shortlisted for PFA Player of the Year.

Internationally, Eze has represented England at both Under-20 and Under-21 level, and was named in the latest U21 squad earlier this week.

After putting pen to paper with Palace, Eze said: "As a football club, I feel like there are great players here and it’s a brilliant opportunity for me to come and be with these players, to link up with them and to really push on."

Crystal Palace Chairman, Steve Parish, added: "Eberechi is a player whose development we have followed closely. We are delighted he has chosen to sign for us over the other clubs that were interested and we feel that this is the right club for him to continue his development.

"With our Academy recently securing Category 1 status, this further illustrates our focus on youth as we look to consolidate and improve upon our position as a Premier League club."

Watch Eze’s first interview as a Palace player below!

READ NEXT: Key moments from Eberechi Eze's accolade-rich career so far

Kit 20-21 Eze.jpg


Pre Season

Could Eze feature and how to watch Palace v Charlton LIVE tomorrow

Just now

Crystal Palace face Charlton Athletic tomorrow (Saturday, 29th August at 14:00 BST) in their second pre-season friendly, and all eyes will be on whether today's signing Eberechi Eze receives a spot...

Read full article

First Team

Eze reveals how Bolasie and Zaha inspired him

2 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze put pen to paper in a five-year deal with Crystal Palace today, and, as the ink dried, he spoke with Palace TV about his career so far, being a proud south Londoner and how two iconic...

Read full article

First Team

Key moments from Eberechi Eze's accolade-rich career so far

2 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has signed for Crystal Palace in an five-year deal, becoming the club's second arrival of the summer 2020 transfer window.

Read full article

First Team

Hennessey bears down on Southall record with Wales call-up

25 August 2020

Wayne Hennessey could draw ever nearer to Neville Southall's international record next week as he receives another call-up to represent Wales in the Nations League.

Read full article

First Team

McCarthy earns Ireland call-up for Nations League clashes

24 August 2020

James McCarthy has received a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad set to play Nations League matches early next month.

Read full article

