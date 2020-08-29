Eze positive on fitness, reveals Hodgson's instructions and how linking-up with Zaha felt

New Crystal Palace signing Eberechi Eze featured for 45 minutes in the Eagles' game against Charlton Athletic - his first start for the club.

Eze's performance will have encouraged fans, teammates and coaches alike, with the 22-year-old injecting energy and sting into Palace's front line.

Cutting a relaxed figure with Palace TV post-match, he reflected on the clash, his fitness and arrival in SE25.

"It was good," he said, explaining how he found the game. "[I] enjoyed it. Linking with the attacking players was fun, it was good for me to get my fitness up and it’s just been a good performance.

"[Wilfried Zaha is] an amazing player. It’s good to play with guys like him and guys of his quality, because they see things others don’t see and it makes life a lot easier for yourself."

Eze then turned his attention to his fitness, and what manager Roy Hodgson has instructed him to do following his arrival. The attacker was positive about both, saying: "[Fitness] is good. I’ve obviously been training with QPR, doing a bit. But games like this are what I need to top me up.

"I know that [roaming] is what the manager wants me to do, he wants me to link-up and feel free to go where I want to go and where I feel comfortable - which is obviously inside. But it gives me a license to be free, which is good."

