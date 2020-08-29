Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Eze positive on fitness, reveals Hodgson's instructions and how linking-up with Zaha felt

Just now

New Crystal Palace signing Eberechi Eze featured for 45 minutes in the Eagles' game against Charlton Athletic - his first start for the club.

Match Reports

Report: Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic friendly - Eze's first game

2 Hours ago

Eze's performance will have encouraged fans, teammates and coaches alike, with the 22-year-old injecting energy and sting into Palace's front line.

Cutting a relaxed figure with Palace TV post-match, he reflected on the clash, his fitness and arrival in SE25.

"It was good," he said, explaining how he found the game. "[I] enjoyed it. Linking with the attacking players was fun, it was good for me to get my fitness up and it’s just been a good performance.

"[Wilfried Zaha is] an amazing player. It’s good to play with guys like him and guys of his quality, because they see things others don’t see and it makes life a lot easier for yourself."

Eze then turned his attention to his fitness, and what manager Roy Hodgson has instructed him to do following his arrival. The attacker was positive about both, saying: "[Fitness] is good. I’ve obviously been training with QPR, doing a bit. But games like this are what I need to top me up.

Palace Charlton 06 Eze.jpg

"I know that [roaming] is what the manager wants me to do, he wants me to link-up and feel free to go where I want to go and where I feel comfortable - which is obviously inside. But it gives me a license to be free, which is good."

Eze then revealed how his arrival in SE25 has been, commenting on his first training session and how scoring a 20-second hat-trick felt. You can hear this from him by heading over to Palace TV now - either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Full highlights and further post-match reaction will also be available on this game for free via Palace TV. To watch, either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

READ NEXT: Eze scores 3 goals in 20 seconds in first Palace training session

Kit 20-21 Eze.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Hodgson highlights Eze strength and praises Palace's 'excellent football'

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson expressed his satisfaction and pride with Crystal Palace's performance against Charlton in their second pre-season friendly, saying his side played some "excellent football."

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Eze sparkles in Palace siege against Charlton

2 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze couldn’t have faced a better half to begin his Palace career with. A pre-season friendly at home to local rivals may seem an opportune start in itself, but add near-faultless 45 minutes...

Read full article

Training

Eze scores 3 goals in 20 seconds in first Palace training session

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's training stepped up in intensity this week, following the Eagles' 2-1 win over Oxford United, and the lads were joined by new signing Eberechi Eze at the end of the week.

Read full article

First Team

Eberechi Eze signs five-year deal with Crystal Palace

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has signed a five-year contract with Crystal Palace F.C., becoming the club’s second arrival of the summer 2020 transfer window.

Read full article

View more