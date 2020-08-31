Skip to site footer
Watch Palace v Millwall LIVE in club's second south London derby tomorrow

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace take on Millwall in their third pre-season friendly of the summer tomorrow (Tuesday, September 1st at 14:00 BST), looking to prepare for the 2020/21 season with another south London derby.

The fixture sees Palace travel across the capital to play at the New Den, where they haven't featured competitively since 2013.

There may be another chance for fans to watch new signing Eberechi Eze as well as the Eagles battling in a local clash as Palace TV will broadcast the full game live.

Find out how to watch below.

Purchase a pay-per-view pass to watch Millwall v Palace LIVE

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the Millwall match. For £5, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST on Tuesday morning, and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To do so, head over to Palace TV on Tuesday by clicking here, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account, purchase your pass for £5 and enjoy the pre-match show from 13:15 BST.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app, you will be redirected to a payment page, before returning to the app.

Prior to payment, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid and cannot view on Tuesday afternoon, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

