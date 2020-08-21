Skip to site footer
Contract extensions for four Palace players

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. are delighted to confirm Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Martin Kelly and Stephen Henderson have each signed contract extensions with the club.

Schlupp has made 97 appearances for Palace since joining the club in January 2017, and said of his extended deal: “Last season was a difficult one at times due to injuries.

"However, I’m delighted to have finished it off with a goal against Spurs, feeling 100% and extending my time with the club. I’m already looking forward to hitting the ground running in a few weeks’ time when the season restarts.”

McArthur, who is entering his seventh season with the south Londoners, commented: “When I arrived here in 2014, I didn’t consider the fact that, six years later, I would be making my 200th appearance for the club as I did against Bournemouth last season. I’m proud of what the club has achieved during my time and I’m delighted to be carrying on here.”

Kelly, who has clocked up 145 appearances for the Eagles since his move from Liverpool, said: "Having lived here for six years, my family are settled in south London and I’m extremely happy at Palace; it’s a close-knit club. I’m proud to have played my part in us establishing eight consecutive seasons in the Premier League, and I’m looking forward to seeing what this squad can achieve this coming season.”

Experienced goalkeeper Henderson has also extended his stay in south London. The shot-stopper, who signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2019, said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Dean [Kiely], plus Wayne [Hennessey] and Vicente [Guaita], too; it’s a great group to be part of. I’m delighted to continue my time with Palace, and I’m ready to contribute should I be called upon.”

