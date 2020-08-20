Crystal Palace's key dates for your diary over the next 9 months

There are just three weeks until Crystal Palace return to competitive football, with the club's Premier League fixtures announced yesterday.
Before then, the Eagles face several friendlies, the transfer window remains open and the country prepares for further games behind closed doors. It's a lot to keep track of, so we've listed all the key dates from this summer and next season below.
To find out Palace's league fixtures for 20/21, click here now.
|
Date
|
Event
|Sunday, 26th July
|Palace 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur - ending Palace's 2019/20 season
|Monday, 17th August
|Players return to training after just three weeks off
|Thursday, 20th August
|Premier League fixtures are released
|Saturday, 22nd August
|Kingstonian v Crystal Palace Under-23s (14:00 BST)
|Tuesday, 25th August
|Palace v Oxford United (17:30 BST) - the first pre-season friendly
|Saturday, 29th August
|Palace v Charlton Athletic (14:00 BST)
|Tuesday, 1st September
|Millwall v Palace (14:00 BST)
|Saturday, 5th September
|Palace v Brøndby IF (15:00 BST)
|Sunday, 6th September
|Charlton Athletic Women v Palace (14:00 BST) - the Women's Championship returns
|Saturday, 12th September
|Palace v Southampton (15:00 BST) - the Premier League returns
|Saturday, 12th September
|Palace v London City Lionesses (19:00 BST) - Palace Women's first home game of the season
|Saturday, 12th September
|The Under-18s' season begins
|11-14th September
|The Under-23s' season begins
|15/16th September
|Round Two of the League Cup commences
|Saturday, 19th September
|Manchester United v Palace (15:00 BST) - Palace's first away game of the season
|Monday, 5th October
|The summer transfer window closes
|Saturday, 17th October
|Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00)
|Saturday, 26th December
|Aston Villa v Palace (15:00)
|Saturday, 2nd January
|Palace v Sheffield United (15:00)
|Saturday, 9th January
|FA Cup third round proper commences
|Saturday, 20th February
|Brighton v Palace (15:00)
|Sunday, 23rd May
|Liverpool v Palace (16:00) - Palace's final game of 2020/21
To add Palace's fixtures direct to your personal calendar, click here now!