Crystal Palace's key dates for your diary over the next 9 months

3 Hours ago

There are just three weeks until Crystal Palace return to competitive football, with the club's Premier League fixtures announced yesterday.

Before then, the Eagles face several friendlies, the transfer window remains open and the country prepares for further games behind closed doors. It's a lot to keep track of, so we've listed all the key dates from this summer and next season below.

To find out Palace's league fixtures for 20/21, click here now.

Date

Event
Sunday, 26th July Palace 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur - ending Palace's 2019/20 season
Monday, 17th August Players return to training after just three weeks off
Thursday, 20th August Premier League fixtures are released
Saturday, 22nd August Kingstonian v Crystal Palace Under-23s (14:00 BST)
Tuesday, 25th August Palace v Oxford United (17:30 BST) - the first pre-season friendly
Saturday, 29th August Palace v Charlton Athletic (14:00 BST)
Tuesday, 1st September Millwall v Palace (14:00 BST)
Saturday, 5th September Palace v Brøndby IF (15:00 BST)
Sunday, 6th September Charlton Athletic Women v Palace (14:00 BST) - the Women's Championship returns
Saturday, 12th September Palace v Southampton (15:00 BST) - the Premier League returns
Saturday, 12th September Palace v London City Lionesses (19:00 BST) - Palace Women's first home game of the season
Saturday, 12th September The Under-18s' season begins
11-14th September The Under-23s' season begins
15/16th September Round Two of the League Cup commences
Saturday, 19th September Manchester United v Palace (15:00 BST) - Palace's first away game of the season
Monday, 5th October The summer transfer window closes
Saturday, 17th October Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00)
Saturday, 26th December Aston Villa v Palace (15:00)
Saturday, 2nd January Palace v Sheffield United (15:00)
Saturday, 9th January FA Cup third round proper commences
Saturday, 20th February Brighton v Palace (15:00)
Sunday, 23rd May Liverpool v Palace (16:00) - Palace's final game of 2020/21

