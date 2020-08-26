Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Holmesdale Road stand celebrates 25 years since opening

1 Hour ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Today marks 25 years since Crystal Palace proudly opened the Holmesdale Road stand to the public, with the iconic, soaring structure replacing the terracing which stood before it on August 26th, 1995.

Saturday's opposition Charlton Athletic were the side Palace took on that day 25 years ago, with the Eagles and Addicks locked in a 1-1 draw. Failing to read the script, now Charlton manager Lee Bowyer netted the first goal in front of the Holmesdale as he bagged after 20 minutes. Fortunately, saving face for Palace, Bruce Dyer then struck into the same net to equalise in the second-half.

But Charlton were never supposed to be the Eagles' guests for the Holmesdale's opening, with it initially scheduled to host Barnsley on the first day of the season. The stand could not pass the required safety tests by that time, however, and so the club dispersed its 4,500 new Season Ticket holders across the rest of Selhurst Park.

First Team

James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp, Martin Kelly and Stephen Henderson sign Crystal Palace contract extensions

21 August 2020

By August 26th, the £5.5m structure was ready for use and welcomed fans in its 8,300 seats - with balloons released to mark the occasion and Chairman Ron Noades cutting a ceremonial ribbon alongside manager Steve Coppell. The stand was officially opened by its contractors the week before as Noades cracked a bottle of champagne against it, but wouldn't welcome the public until former Selhurst residents Charlton returned to SE25.

Noades financed the stand through long-term Season Ticket sales of £1.3m, a 10-year bank loan of £1.5m and a grant from the Football Trust of £2m. In an open message in a commemorative matchday programme titled 'The New Beginning', Noades said:

"A long time ago, in the mid-eighties, I made long term plans for the development of Selhurst Park to provide a 40,000 capacity stadium because I believed that only clubs with these type of facilities would be able to survive at the top level of football in this country...

Bruce Dyer v Charlton Holmesdale opens 1995.jpg

"It may not be achieved in my lifetime or yours, but it is long term planning with vision. I hope you agree with me when I say that it can be a major asset to our Borough."

Since '95, the Holmesdale stand has become an iconic part of the club's identity, with its towering roof being seen across Croydon and its surrounding boroughs and the die-hard supporters it houses becoming renowned for the unique atmosphere they create and sustain.

With plans for a new Main Stand approved in 2018, Crystal Palace continues to look to the future with Selhurst Park.

READ NEXT: Crystal Palace's key dates for your diary over the next 9 months

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Holmesdale roof given new lease of life by four Welshmen and a robot

25 November 2019

The iconic Holmesdale stand, which houses more than 8,500 supporters, has become synonymous with Crystal Palace FC’s Selhurst Park since it was formally opened in the summer of 1995. It was reportedly...

Read full article

Programme

Steve Parish On Planned "Singing Section", Dulwich Fixture & More

6 October 2018

Steve Parish has penned his latest matchday programme notes ahead of the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Read on for the latest update from the Chairman.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Crystal Palace's key dates for your diary over the next 9 months

20 August 2020

There are just three weeks until Crystal Palace return to competitive football, with the club's Premier League fixtures announced yesterday.

Read full article

Club News

How a 7-year-old fan inspired the design of Palace’s new kits

19 August 2020

When Richard Melik and his seven-year-old son sat down with sheets of paper and a handful of crayons in October last year, they didn’t realise they’d inspired the process behind designing Crystal...

Read full article

Club News

New Apple TV comedy series filmed at Selhurst Park launches today

14 August 2020

“Ted Lasso” launches on Apple TV today, as Jason Sudeikis plays the role of a small-time college American Football coach from Kansas who lands a dream – and unlikely - job as a top-flight football...

Read full article

Club News

Premier League Season 2020/21 dates confirmed

13 August 2020

The Premier League has today confirmed the scheduled match round dates for Season 2020/21.

Read full article

View more