Palace to welcome Brøndby IF for pre-season friendly

Crystal Palace will welcome Danish top-tier side Brøndby IF to Selhurst Park on Saturday 5th September for 15:00 BST kick-off, in a match that will be played behind-closed-doors.

Drengene fra Vestegnen (The boys from Vestegnen) finished fourth in the Superliga for a second consecutive season at the end of 2019/20 – a competition they’ve won 10 times, albeit not since 2004/05.

Niels Frederiksen’s side will arrive in south London with club captain Andreas Maxsø, who is pushing for a spot in Denmark’s European Championship squad for next summer, and former Fulham midfielder Lasse Vigen within their ranks.

The Danish side have a rich history when it comes to forwards with the club famed for having previously homed Michael Laudrup, Johan Elmander, Ebbe Sand and current Norwich City striker, Teemu Pukki. Furthermore, Peter Schmeichel represented the seven-time Danish Cup winners between 1987-1991 before moving to Manchester United.

Whilst the friendly - which is the first meeting between the two sides - will be held behind-closed-doors, Palace TV intends to produce a live broadcast of the match with information on this to be released soon – alongside news of other pre-season matches.