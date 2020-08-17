Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Palace to welcome Brøndby IF for pre-season friendly

19 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will welcome Danish top-tier side Brøndby IF to Selhurst Park on Saturday 5th September for 15:00 BST kick-off, in a match that will be played behind-closed-doors.

Drengene fra Vestegnen (The boys from Vestegnen) finished fourth in the Superliga for a second consecutive season at the end of 2019/20 – a competition they’ve won 10 times, albeit not since 2004/05.

Development

Crawley Town 2-1 Palace Under-23s XI pre-season friendly match report

15 August 2020

Niels Frederiksen’s side will arrive in south London with club captain Andreas Maxsø, who is pushing for a spot in Denmark’s European Championship squad for next summer, and former Fulham midfielder Lasse Vigen within their ranks.

The Danish side have a rich history when it comes to forwards with the club famed for having previously homed Michael Laudrup, Johan Elmander, Ebbe Sand and current Norwich City striker, Teemu Pukki. Furthermore, Peter Schmeichel represented the seven-time Danish Cup winners between 1987-1991 before moving to Manchester United.

Whilst the friendly - which is the first meeting between the two sides - will be held behind-closed-doors, Palace TV intends to produce a live broadcast of the match with information on this to be released soon – alongside news of other pre-season matches. 

Training wear Ferguson banner.jpg


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Hennessey and Ward reveal Crystal Palace's strongest player

4 August 2020

Taking the Monster Hydro Sport hot seat this week, Crystal Palace players Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp provided some eye-opening answers about the first-team squad.

Read full article

First Team

Zaha screamer up for Premier League Goal of the Month

29 July 2020

After a busy night of club awards, Wilfried Zaha's sensational goal against Chelsea has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month - and you can help him win.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew named Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season for 2019/20

28 July 2020

Jordan Ayew has been named Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season for his stellar campaign across 2019/20, with the club’s fans naming the forward as their choice by a clear distance.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew makes emotional acceptance speech after triple award-winning night

28 July 2020

Jordan Ayew gave a lengthy and emotional acceptance speech to Palace TV after being named Crystal Palace Player of the Season for 2019/20.

Read full article

View more