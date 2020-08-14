Skip to site footer
A Palace Under-23s XI to face Crawley Town in pre-season friendly

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s Under-23 team will take their first steps towards returning to competitive league action with a behind closed doors pre-season friendly against League Two outfit Crawley Town on Saturday afternoon.

With the Eagles’ Category 1 Academy status confirmed, the game against the Red Devils offers coach Shaun Derry the chance to offer important minutes to triallists, as well as giving his regular group of players their first match action since facing Watford on Friday 6th March.

Malachi Boateng named Crystal Palace Under-23s' Player of the Season for 2019/20

28 July 2020

Crawley Town’s season ended a day later with a 3-0 victory over Oldham Athletic, which saw John Yems’ team end the season in 13th place.

Please note that the game will not be shown live.

