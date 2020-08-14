A Palace Under-23s XI to face Crawley Town in pre-season friendly

Crystal Palace’s Under-23 team will take their first steps towards returning to competitive league action with a behind closed doors pre-season friendly against League Two outfit Crawley Town on Saturday afternoon.

With the Eagles’ Category 1 Academy status confirmed, the game against the Red Devils offers coach Shaun Derry the chance to offer important minutes to triallists, as well as giving his regular group of players their first match action since facing Watford on Friday 6th March.

Crawley Town’s season ended a day later with a 3-0 victory over Oldham Athletic, which saw John Yems’ team end the season in 13th place.

Please note that the game will not be shown live.

Stay up to date with all pre-season news by downloading the official Palace app here.