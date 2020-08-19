Skip to site footer
Time running out to pre-order 20/21 Crystal Palace kit

10 Hours ago

Time is running out to prepare for the 2020/21 season by pre-ordering your newly released Crystal Palace kits, with the deadline for all orders at midday this Friday (21st August).

The kits, launched earlier this month, feature a bold new design which is mirrored across all three strips – the first time the club has worn symmetrical shirts since 2012/13.

These shirts feature the club’s sponsor for the season, W88, and are currently amongst the most affordable in the Premier League.

To be one of the first to gets your hands on these new designs, pre-order online here! You’ll receive your order before kits go on general sale at the end of this month, ensuring you’re prepped for the new campaign well in advance.

Don’t miss out and pre-order here!

Kit 20-21.jpg


