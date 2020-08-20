Crystal Palace fixtures for 2020/21 released

Crystal Palace's full fixture schedule for the 2020/21 Premier League season has been released, with the Eagles kick-starting their campaign against Southampton at Selhurst Park on September 12th.

Roy Hodgson's men then take on Manchester United and Everton before facing Brighton & Hove Albion for the first time on October 17th. They will then travel to the Amex stadium on 20th February.

Over Christmas, the Eagles face Aston Villa away on Boxing Day and Leicester City at home on the 28th, with Sheffield United in SE25 being their first clash of 2021, played on January 2nd.

At the end of the season, Palace close out their campaign with a tough run-in, taking on Arsenal at home and then Liverpool away in their final two fixtures.

Broadcast selections have not yet been confirmed, but the Premier League will release these as soon as possible. The Premier League has agreed with its UK broadcast partners to increase the number of matches shown live from 200 to 220 for the 2020/21 season only. Of the additional live matches, 12 will be shown on Sky Sports, six on BT Sport and two on Amazon Prime Video.

Two additional midweek programmes have been added to accommodate a condensed season across the weeks commencing January 11th and 18th and the week commencing May 10th. Crystal Palace take on Arsenal away and Aston Villa at home in these midweek clashes.

Until further notice, matches will be played behind closed doors. Saturday and Bank Holiday matches are at 3pm UK time. Midweek matches are 7:45pm unless stated otherwise.

Please note, all fixtures are subject to change.

Crystal Palace 2020/21 fixtures

September

Saturday, 12th: Southampton (H)

Saturday, 19th: Manchester United (A)

Saturday, 26th: Everton (H)

October

Saturday, 3rd: Chelsea (A)

Saturday, 17th: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday, 24th: Fulham (A)

Saturday, 31st: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

November

Saturday, 7th: Leeds United (H)

Saturday, 21st: Burnley (A)

Saturday, 28th: Newcastle United (H)

December

Saturday, 5th: West Bromwich Albion (A)

Saturday, 12th: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Tuesday, 15th: West Ham United (A)

Saturday, 19th: Liverpool (H)

Saturday, 26th: Aston Villa (A)

Monday, 28th: Leicester City (H)

January

Saturday, 2nd: Sheffield United (H)

Tuesday, 12th: Arsenal (A)*

Saturday, 16th: Manchester City (A)

8pm, Wednesday, 27th: West Ham United (H)

Saturday, 30th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

February

Wednesday, 3rd: Newcastle United (A)

Saturday, 6th: Leeds United (A)

Saturday, 13th: Burnley (H)

Saturday, 20th: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday, 27th: Fulham (H)

March

Saturday, 6th: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday, 13th: West Bromwich Albion (H)

Saturday, 20th: Manchester United (H)

April

Saturday, 3rd: Everton (A)

Saturday, 10th: Chelsea (H)

Saturday, 17th: Southampton (A)

Saturday, 24th: Leicester City (A)

May

Saturday, 1st: Manchester City (H)

Saturday, 8th: Sheffield United (A)

8pm, Wednesday, 12th: Aston Villa (H)

Saturday, 15th: Arsenal (H)

Sunday, 23rd: Liverpool (A)

*Matches to be played week commencing 11th or 18th of January

