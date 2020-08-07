Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Revealed: Crystal Palace’s 20/21 away kit in full detail

6 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Crystal Palace have released all three PUMA kits for the 2020/21 season, with the stylish new designs following the same pattern across the home, away and third shirt for the first time since 2012/13.

Club News

Crystal Palace home, away and third PUMA kits for 2020/21

6 Hours ago

The away kit, which you can view full details of in the gallery above, is an eye-catching and clean white, red and blue, with the white that has defined so many Palace kits taking another central role this season.

As with the other strips, this shirt sees three coloured arrows break up a primary background. For the away kit, this means red rising up through the white shirt with blue covering its flanks.

White shorts blend into white socks with red bars across the top and new sponsor W88 sits with a gold badge at the centre of the shirt. In the exclusive reveal, Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp and Joel Ward don the red, blue and white.

To view this kit in more detail, check out the gallery above and behind-the-scenes video below.

And to pre-order yours, click here now

Kit 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Crystal Palace release all three kits for 2020/21

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have released their home, away and third kit for the 2020/21 season, with the PUMA designs available to pre-order now.

Read full article

Club News

Revealed: Crystal Palace’s 20/21 home kit in full detail

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have released all three PUMA kits for the 2020/21 season, with the stylish new designs following the same pattern across the home, away and third shirt for the first time since...

Read full article

Club News

Revealed: Crystal Palace’s 20/21 third kit in full detail

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have released all three PUMA kits for the 2020/21 season, with the stylish new designs following the same pattern across the home, away and third shirt for the first time since...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Crystal Palace release all three kits for 2020/21

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have released their home, away and third kit for the 2020/21 season, with the PUMA designs available to pre-order now.

Read full article

Club News

Revealed: Crystal Palace’s 20/21 home kit in full detail

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have released all three PUMA kits for the 2020/21 season, with the stylish new designs following the same pattern across the home, away and third shirt for the first time since...

Read full article

Club News

Revealed: Crystal Palace’s 20/21 third kit in full detail

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have released all three PUMA kits for the 2020/21 season, with the stylish new designs following the same pattern across the home, away and third shirt for the first time since...

Read full article

Club News

Iconic Palace trio pick dream five-a-sides - with Coppell getting a spot

12 Hours ago

With Fantasy Premier League making its return next week ahead of the 2020/21 season, we asked three historic Palace names to get creative and pick out their ultimate teams.

Read full article

View more