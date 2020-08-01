Skip to site footer
Sebastian Frej reveals favourite images from 19/20

Club photographer Sebastian Frej has become renowned for his eye catching imagery over the past few seasons.

Seb is a regular sight at Selhurst Park, charging along the edge of the pitch to capture many of the club's best known snaps.

Looking back over the protracted 2019/20 season, he has now selected eight of his favourite images from across the campaign.

You can enjoy them all in the gallery above. He also sent in one that didn't fit our template...

READ NEXT: Seasoned club photographer talks through 7 incredible images from 19/20

