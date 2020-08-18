U23s team news: Banks earns second start to kick-off v Tonbridge Angels

A Crystal Palace Under-23s XI kicks-off against Tonbridge Angels this evening at 19:15, with January signing Scott Banks earning a starting berth against the National League outfit.

As in their recent clash with League Two Crawley Town, Palace Under-23s field several trialists in this pre-season friendly.

More familiar faces such as Rob Street and Jay-Rich Baghuelou will also kick-off, with several changes expected for the second-half this evening. Shaun Derry named two different sides against Crawley, and has 10 substitutes to call upon against the Angels.

Amongst those named on the bench is Jake Giddings, who put pen to paper this summer as the club's latest Development signing.

Stay tuned for the report from tonight's game on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app!

Palace: Webber, Trialist, Baghuelou, Hobbs, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Flanagan, Banks, Trialist, Street.

Subs: Jude Russell, D.Boateng, Steele, Giddings, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Addy, Aveiro, Trialist.

READ NEXT: Palace U23s show promise in narrow defeat to League Two's Crawley Town