U23s team news: Banks earns second start to kick-off v Tonbridge Angels

6 Hours ago

A Crystal Palace Under-23s XI kicks-off against Tonbridge Angels this evening at 19:15, with January signing Scott Banks earning a starting berth against the National League outfit.

As in their recent clash with League Two Crawley Town, Palace Under-23s field several trialists in this pre-season friendly.

More familiar faces such as Rob Street and Jay-Rich Baghuelou will also kick-off, with several changes expected for the second-half this evening. Shaun Derry named two different sides against Crawley, and has 10 substitutes to call upon against the Angels.

Amongst those named on the bench is Jake Giddings, who put pen to paper this summer as the club's latest Development signing.

Stay tuned for the report from tonight's game on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app!

Palace: Webber, Trialist, Baghuelou, Hobbs, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Flanagan, Banks, Trialist, Street.

Subs: Jude Russell, D.Boateng, Steele, Giddings, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Addy, Aveiro, Trialist.

READ NEXT: Palace U23s show promise in narrow defeat to League Two's Crawley Town

Match Reports

U23s Report: Triple hit for teens' triumph over Tonbridge

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s took on and beat experienced opposition in their second pre-season friendly this evening, defeating National League Tonbridge Angels 0-3 thanks to goals from two trialists and...

Read full article

Development

A Palace Under-23 XI to face Tonbridge Angels in pre-season

8 August 2020

A Crystal Palace Under-23 XI will face Tonbridge Angels at the Longmead stadium tonight, in the Development side's second pre-season game.

Read full article

Development

Development

Palace U23s show promise in narrow defeat to League Two's Crawley Town

15 August 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s were edged out 2-1 against an experienced League Two Crawley Town side, with the Eagles initially taking the lead at the People’s Pension Stadium.

Read full article

Development

Development

A Palace Under-23s XI to face Crawley Town in pre-season friendly

5 August 2020

Crystal Palace’s Under-23 team will take their first steps towards returning to competitive league action with a behind closed doors pre-season friendly against League Two outfit Crawley Town on...

Read full article

Development

18-year-old midfielder Jake Giddings joins Academy

30 July 2020

Eighteen-year-old midfielder, Jake Giddings, has signed for Crystal Palace’s Academy on a two-year professional contract.

Read full article

