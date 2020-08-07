Skip to site footer
Iconic Palace trio pick dream five-a-sides - with Coppell getting a spot

12 Hours ago

With Fantasy Premier League making its return next week ahead of the 2020/21 season, we asked three historic Palace names to get creative and pick out their ultimate teams.

Club News

How Gullit pushed Hopkin to score the 1997 play-off winning goal for Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

26 May 2020

But the former Eagles - Geoff Thomas, David Hopkin and Darren Powell - could only choose Palace players from their era for the ultimate five-a-side set-up.

And Thomas certainly used his imagination, picking manager Steve Coppell for a midfield berth - with the former England winger being only 31-years-old when Thomas arrived in south London.

"Honestly, our former captain says, "ask any of the lads who was one of the best five-a-side players, Steve was still up there."

Thomas isn't the first player to comment on the manager's five-a-side prowess, but for promotion figures Hopkin and Powell, it's strictly teammates who earn the nod.

Geoff Thomas' dream Palace five-a-side

  • GK: Nigel Martyn
  • DF: Andy Thorn
  • MF: Geoff Thomas
  • MF: Steve Coppell
  • ST: Ian Wright

David Hopkin

  • GK: Nigel Martyn
  • DF: Andy Roberts
  • DF: Dean Gordon
  • MF: Simon Rodger
  • ST: Dougie Freedman

Darren Powell

  • GK: Gabor Kiraly
  • DF: Tony Popovic
  • DF: Danny Butterfield
  • MF: Michael Hughes
  • ST: Andrew Johnson
 
