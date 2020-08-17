Skip to site footer
A Palace Under-23 XI to face Tonbridge Angels tomorrow

16 Hours ago

A Crystal Palace Under-23 XI will face Tonbridge Angels at the Longmead stadium tomorrow night, in the Development side's second pre-season game.

Shaun Derry's side impressed despite a narrow 2-1 defeat to League Two's Crawley Town on Saturday, with the former Palace midfielder taking the chance to field two different XIs for each half as well as taking a look at several trialists. 

Tonbridge Angels play in the National League South and were in 15th place before the coronavirus pandemic brought about a premature end to the 2019/20 season. 

Just like against the Red Devils, tomorrow night's game - which is a 19:15 BST kick-off - will be played behind-closed-doors and will not be shown live.

Stay up to date with all pre-season news by downloading the official Palace app here.

