Utilita Energy extends partnership with Crystal Palace Academy

Crystal Palace Football Club are delighted to announce that Utilita Energy have extended their partnership with the Academy for the 2020/21 season. The deal will see one of Britain’s fastest growing independent energy suppliers remain as shirt sponsor of all junior and Academy kits.

Utilita enter their fourth year as shirt sponsor of Crystal Palace Women, continuing their support for the Eagles until at least 2021. In 2018, they also became the Front of Shirt Partner for the Crystal Palace Academy. Their logo will continue to appear on the front of all Academy shirts as well as all junior shirts sold from the official Club Shop, with the 2020/21 kits having been recently released.

Founded back in 2003, Utilita Energy currently powers more than 800,000 UK customers. It’s established itself as a hugely-recognisable brand within British football, having supplied power to a number of iconic stadiums – including Ibrox, Villa Park and Selhurst Park – while partnering with over 20 clubs.

Centre to the new partnership will be Utilita’s Energy High 5 movement, which enables every household to use around £163 less energy each year by making five simple and free changes at home. Anyone can sign up to start saving, without being a Utilita customer. For more information, please click here.

Steve Parish, Crystal Palace Chairman, said: "I am delighted to continue our fantastic partnership with Utilita Energy, who have had a wonderful relationship with the club for four years now.

"Their support of the Women’s team, Academy and south London community in recent years has been a credit to them as a business and I look forward to continue working in partnership."

Utilita’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jem Maidment, said: "This will be our fifth consecutive season backing the Eagles - a club with a proud tradition and a tremendously loyal fanbase. The relationship between Utilita and Palace continues to grow and we are thrilled to support the club across many different areas, whether it’s the Marathon March, CPFC Women or the Academy partnership.

"At Utilita, one of our main goals is to engage with communities - the Academy partnership in particular is an affiliation we take great pride in when speaking to these communities in south London and beyond. This is also a terrific opportunity to focus on Utilita’s Energy High 5 movement - five simple energy saving tips that could make a huge difference to the environment and reducing energy bills."

The new Crystal Palace 2020/21 kits are now available buy now by clicking here!