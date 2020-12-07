Skip to site footer
'Ask Roy' - your chance to ask Roy Hodgson YOUR questions

3 Hours ago

Approaching 150 games as Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has overseen some incredible games in his time at Selhurst Park - and seen some spectacular goals along the way.

But which memories stand out? What are his secrets on the training ground? How far can his side grow in the future?

Palace Members and Season Ticket holders have a unique opportunity to ask the manager their questions about the club, using the form on the Member Hub. Make sure you’re logged into your Palace account using the same details as you purchased your Season Ticket or Membership with

On the back of Palace's 5-1 win at West Brom on Sunday, you can ask Roy about the future of Eberechi Eze, or his excitement as his partnership with Wilfried Zaha grows.

Ahead of the busy Christmas period, find out what it’s like taking training on Christmas day, or how much the squad is looking forward to welcoming fans back home.

This opportunity is reserved just for Members and Season Ticket holders. The deadline for submissions is midnight tonight (Monday, 7th December) so if there's something you've always wanted to ask Roy, don't miss this chance.

