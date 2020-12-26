Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Kouyate: unity needed after Villa defeat

7 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyate emphasised the need for unity as Palace look ahead to Leicester City on Monday, 28th December, after a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

“After they lost a man we said in the second half we were going to come out to try and score but after two more goals it’s very hard to take.

“We tried to do everything but today is not our day,” he said in his post-match interview. “We just need to stay positive and continue to work hard because sometimes you have this moment in the season. We need to stay together.

“We need to talk and stay focussed for Monday because we have another big game.”

READ NEXT: Hodgson - First goal was crucial against counter-attacking Villa

Memberships Christmas banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Palace v Leicester full match details and how to watch on Amazon Prime

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace welcome high-flying Leicester City to Selhurst Park on Monday (28th December), and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: First goal was crucial against counter-attacking Villa

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson expressed his admiration for Aston Villa’s counter-attacking prowess as Palace fell to a 3-0 defeat on Boxing Day.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Boxing Day blues for Palace at Villa Park

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace endured a frustrating afternoon at Villa Park as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to 10-man Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Read full article

First Team

Ward hopes Palace can replicate form in the Midlands

11 Hours ago

Joel Ward hopes Crystal Palace can produce another stellar performance in the Midlands as they travel to Villa Park for the Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

Read full article

View more