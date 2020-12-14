Deadline for Palace Club Shop Christmas delivery fast approaching

The deadline for delivery in time for Christmas is fast approaching, meaning the Palace Club Shop can only ensure your festive gifts land on the doormat before the big day for a short while.

The cut-off is 18:00 GMT on Thursday, 17th December for any UK deliveries. Orders outside the UK will, unfortunately, arrive after Christmas.

But for those of you who still have time, make sure to avoid disappointment and check out our range of Palace Christmas gifts here!

If you're struggling this year and in need of inspiration, we've got the perfect gift for everyone you're buying for here and the ideal present for any budget here.

Be it 20/21 kit, Palace fashion, training wear, Memberships, stocking fillers or yearly staples, order before the Thursday deadline here!