Crystal Palace F.C. adopts IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism

Alongside the Premier League, we officially acknowledge and adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism as part of our ongoing commitment to promote equality and diversity, and to combat discrimination of any form.

The IHRA states that “anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The IHRA was founded in 1998 and is an alliance of Member States that seek to promote Holocaust remembrance and combat anti-Semitism. In 2016, the IHRA adopted a working definition of anti-Semitism, which has also been formally adopted by the Governments of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Hungary, the United States, the European Parliament, and over 30 other countries in line with the recommendations from the United Nations.

We have a zero tolerance approach to anti-Semitism as well as any other form of discrimination on the pitch, in the stands, online and in our communities; and we encourage individuals to challenge and report abusive behaviour.